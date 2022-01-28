John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.8103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.87%.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

