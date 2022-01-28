Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Weik Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

