Josephine Dixon Acquires 1,112 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Josephine Dixon bought 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 964 ($13.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,719.68 ($14,462.60).

Alliance Trust stock opened at GBX 980 ($13.22) on Friday. Alliance Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 864 ($11.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,084.90 ($14.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,019.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

