JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €133.46 ($151.66).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €114.42 ($130.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.43. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

