JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $316.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $316.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.54% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.20. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

