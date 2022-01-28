JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $316.00 Price Target

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned a $316.00 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.54% from the company’s current price.
CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $212.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.20. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total value of $1,297,439.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total transaction of $496,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,331 shares of company stock worth $68,463,817 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.