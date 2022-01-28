JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Price Target to GBX 247

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 244 ($3.29) to GBX 247 ($3.33) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 295 ($3.98) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 331.40 ($4.47).

Shares of ROO stock opened at GBX 152 ($2.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.37. The company has a market cap of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Deliveroo has a 52 week low of GBX 146.85 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.80 ($5.35).

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.93), for a total value of £85,157.31 ($114,891.14). Insiders sold 772,814 shares of company stock worth $208,396,655 over the last ninety days.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

