JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Price Target to SEK 110

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 120 to SEK 110 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Securitas has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

