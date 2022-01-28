JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $593,484,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPM stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $128.19 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.36. The stock has a market cap of $421.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

