JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 3,750” Price Target for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.59) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,800 ($64.76) to GBX 4,600 ($62.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,847.50 ($51.91) on Monday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($59.20). The firm has a market cap of £98.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,906.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,980.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

