JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 24.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,362 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

JPME stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.20. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $96.02.

