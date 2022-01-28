JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Andrew Impey Purchases 3,000 Shares

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,409.07).

Shares of LON:JMI traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 351 ($4.74). 92,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,465. The company has a market capitalization of £273.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 318 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 478.38 ($6.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 387 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.85.

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

