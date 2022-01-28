JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Insider Andrew Impey Purchases 3,000 Shares

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) insider Andrew Impey purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($14,409.07).
Shares of LON:JMI traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday, hitting GBX 351 ($4.74). 92,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,465. The company has a market capitalization of £273.96 million and a PE ratio of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 318 ($4.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 478.38 ($6.45). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 387 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 406.85.
JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
