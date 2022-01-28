JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.43 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525,152 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.