K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.57

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.57 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 152.10 ($2.05). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 152.10 ($2.05), with a volume of 1,137 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 183.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £74.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($59,363.19). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,000.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

