KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.67 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 18,474,848 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £17.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.28.

In related news, insider John Edward Leach bought 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £125,000 ($168,645.44).

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

