Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Kellogg by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on K. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K stock opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.