Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.55. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 17,424 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kewaunee Scientific from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.03 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 4.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.04% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile (NASDAQ:KEQU)

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

