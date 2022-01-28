KeyCorp Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $200.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.85.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $120.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $118.71 and a 1-year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Coupa Software by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

