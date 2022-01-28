KeyCorp Trims Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) Target Price to $25.00

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Engagesmart from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Engagesmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81. Engagesmart has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Engagesmart will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $71,526,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $43,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $35,688,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth $28,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Engagesmart Company Profile

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

