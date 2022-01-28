KeyCorp Weighs in on Marten Transport, Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marten Transport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

