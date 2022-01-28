Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $148.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.93.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

