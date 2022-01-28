Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Investec raised Kingfisher from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $10.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

