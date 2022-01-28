Kirkland’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,175 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $201.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 52.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

