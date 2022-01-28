KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 503.1% in January

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 503.1% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of KIO stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

