Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.