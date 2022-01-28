Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Purchases $7,577,915.20 in Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 362,197 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $20,906,010.84.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.90. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $114.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 551,429 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after purchasing an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.