Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kohl’s worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 450,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 502.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 163,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Kohl’s stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

