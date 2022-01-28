Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Trading Down 6.8%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Konecranes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

