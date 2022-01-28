Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of KNCRY opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Oyj engages in manufacturing cranes, lifting equipment and machine tools. It operates through the following segments: Service, Industrial Equipment and Port Solutions. The Service segment comprises the maintenance and installation services for industrial equipment. The Industrial Equipment segment produces industrial cranes and components.

