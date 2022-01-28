KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KSRYY stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. KOSÉ has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

