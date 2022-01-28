Kristian Nolde Sells 24,713 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FTC Solar stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. Analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTCI. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities started coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.