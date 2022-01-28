Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $161.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38. The company has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

