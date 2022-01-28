Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

