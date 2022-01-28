Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

LBAI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,348. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $952.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 77,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

