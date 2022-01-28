Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $627.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $597.00 to $627.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America upped their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $717.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $555.30 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $481.05 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $676.09 and its 200 day moving average is $624.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $351,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

