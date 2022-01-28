Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $775.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $775.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $717.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $555.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.19. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

