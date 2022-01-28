Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Cut to $640.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $655.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $717.93.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $555.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $676.09 and a 200 day moving average of $624.19.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 191,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

