Lannett (LCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Lannett has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lannett to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.04. Lannett has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lannett by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

