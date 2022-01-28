LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.43 ($81.17).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR:LXS opened at €54.70 ($62.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €50.46 ($57.34) and a 1 year high of €67.38 ($76.57). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.01. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.