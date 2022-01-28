Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $78.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.80.

NYSE LPI opened at $67.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 4.15. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,352,000 after acquiring an additional 259,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after purchasing an additional 210,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

