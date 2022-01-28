LBRY Credits (LBC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $77,661.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.98 million and $77,661.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048557 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.31 or 0.06689767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,771.79 or 0.99783978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00052098 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

