Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Learning Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Learning Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

LTTHF stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.