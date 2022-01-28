LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wedbush

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

Get LendingClub alerts:

NYSE:LC opened at $15.92 on Thursday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.