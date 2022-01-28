LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingTree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the financial services provider will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.43.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $114.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.38. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 132.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

