Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.37 billion.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $794,117.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth about $287,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

