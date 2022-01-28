Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) Receives $14.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Li-Cycle from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.28). As a group, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

