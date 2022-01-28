Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.40) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 327 ($4.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 352.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Brewin Dolphin has a one year low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a one year high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The company has a market capitalization of £993.17 million and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,698.73). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total value of £62,565 ($84,410.42). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,202.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

