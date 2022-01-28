Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLNW. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.47.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.66. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 592.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 34,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 84.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.