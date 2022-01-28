Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $85.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $78,378.29 and $85.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,992.29 or 1.00024981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00077112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00036129 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00461873 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

