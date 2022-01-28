Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $316.00

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 316 ($4.26) and last traded at GBX 316 ($4.26), with a volume of 286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 311 ($4.20).

The company has a market cap of £186.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.47.

Literacy Capital Company Profile

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

