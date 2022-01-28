Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 67.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 37.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 292.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $254.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.59 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $353,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,270 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

